Dominick Giudice gave Michigan a verbal commitment back in March.

Since then, Giudice has remained pretty quiet. But that’s just his nature. The two-star defensive lineman from New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei is still keeping in close contact with the staff and strengthening his relationships.

“Everything has been going well,” Giudice said. “I’ve just been staying in contact with Coach (Don) Brown and Coach (Shaun) Nua and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh as well. I just can’t wait to get up there. I’m so fired up.”