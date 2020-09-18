Michigan DL Commit Dominick Giudice On Relationships, Scheme Fit, More
Dominick Giudice gave Michigan a verbal commitment back in March.
Since then, Giudice has remained pretty quiet. But that’s just his nature. The two-star defensive lineman from New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei is still keeping in close contact with the staff and strengthening his relationships.
“Everything has been going well,” Giudice said. “I’ve just been staying in contact with Coach (Don) Brown and Coach (Shaun) Nua and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh as well. I just can’t wait to get up there. I’m so fired up.”
Giudice picked Michigan over offers from Air Force, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UMass and Temple.
While he’s never visited Michigan, Giudice remains locked in with the Wolverines.
“Michigan has always been my dream school,” Giudice said. “The coaches that are there make it a perfect fit. I love the way that the coaches are and how they coach.”
