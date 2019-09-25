Michigan DL Commit Kris Jenkins Feels At Home In Ann Arbor
Kris Jenkins pulled the trigger in July.
The three-star defensive lineman out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel gave Michigan a verbal commitment just a few weeks after his official visit.
So where do things stand now?
“I’m pretty solid, honestly,” Jenkins said. “Just thinking about it, I feel right at home at Michigan. I’m happy with my commitment.”
