News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan DL Commit Kris Jenkins Feels At Home In Ann Arbor

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Kris Jenkins pulled the trigger in July.

The three-star defensive lineman out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel gave Michigan a verbal commitment just a few weeks after his official visit.

So where do things stand now?

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Maryland defensive lineman Kris Jenkins is committed to Michigan.
Maryland defensive lineman Kris Jenkins is committed to Michigan. (EJ Holland)

“I’m pretty solid, honestly,” Jenkins said. “Just thinking about it, I feel right at home at Michigan. I’m happy with my commitment.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}