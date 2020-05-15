Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy On Film Session With Don Brown, More
TJ Guy may be one of the more underrated recruits in the country.
The low three-star defensive lineman out of Mansfield (Mass.) High had a private workout with fellow Michigan commits and New England natives Louis Hansen and Casey Phinney this week as well as several top underclassmen in the area.
Guy, however, was the talk of the day. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder showed off his power, strength and raw athletic ability and won the majority of his 1-on-1 reps against 2022 offensive lineman Sully Weidman, who holds a Michigan offer.
“It was definitely a good day,” Guy said. “I got to show you some moves and stuff. Nobody has really seen me. It was some good work. I never met these guys (Hansen and Phinney) in person, but we just hit it off right away. I can definitely tell we’re going to be a good group and jell well together.”
Guy committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, UConn and Virginia in mid-April.
For Guy, the decision to side with the Wolverines was an easy one.
“It was the perfect fit,” Guy said. “All the coaches really care about me. It’s a great school from an education standpoint. I just want to help add to the program and win a national championship.”
Guy has some of the biggest upside in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, and the staff isn’t pigeonholing him to just one position. Guy has the ability to be an anchor end or slide inside depending on how he develops once he arrives in Ann Arbor.
After all, Guy has only been playing football for three years and received some DI looks as a basketball player — the dude even runs the point for his high school team. It’s clear U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown can’t wait to sculpt him.
“I had a film session with Coach Brown this week, actually,” Guy said. “I watched some of the defensive line stunts and how they got after the quarterback. I see it as a perfect fit. I think it’s the best defense in the country. I’m built perfectly for it. Coach Brown said he doesn’t know what he wants to do with me yet. He told me I could play anywhere along the defensive line.”
Michigan has a strong pipeline in New England thanks in large part to Brown’s strong ties in the region. While Massachusetts players may not get the respect that they deserve, Guy is excited about Michigan’s efforts in the state and is ready to prove people wrong.
“There are really a lot of good players out here in Mass,” Guy said. “Like I said, I definitely feel like we’re going to get along great together. I feel like we’re building something out here in Mass. A lot of people don’t really recruit out here, but Michigan knows we have some players out here. We showed you that today.”
Guy hopes to visit Michigan as soon as the dead period comes to an end.
Guy is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Massachusetts, per Rivals.com.
