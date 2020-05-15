TJ Guy may be one of the more underrated recruits in the country. The low three-star defensive lineman out of Mansfield (Mass.) High had a private workout with fellow Michigan commits and New England natives Louis Hansen and Casey Phinney this week as well as several top underclassmen in the area. Guy, however, was the talk of the day. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder showed off his power, strength and raw athletic ability and won the majority of his 1-on-1 reps against 2022 offensive lineman Sully Weidman, who holds a Michigan offer.

“It was definitely a good day,” Guy said. “I got to show you some moves and stuff. Nobody has really seen me. It was some good work. I never met these guys (Hansen and Phinney) in person, but we just hit it off right away. I can definitely tell we’re going to be a good group and jell well together.” Guy committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, UConn and Virginia in mid-April. For Guy, the decision to side with the Wolverines was an easy one. “It was the perfect fit,” Guy said. “All the coaches really care about me. It’s a great school from an education standpoint. I just want to help add to the program and win a national championship.”