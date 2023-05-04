As a true freshman, Michigan defensive lineman Derrick Moore saw enough of the field to leave an impression but he knows that there is plenty of room for growth.

He's entering his second season with high expectations that he will take a step further in his development.

His coaches certainly feel that way about his trajectory, too.

In a spring game where he looked to be everywhere on the field, he believes that everything is falling into place for him during his second spring with the program.

"I felt what was different about it was I felt more confident," Moore said during the recent episode of the In the Trenches podcast. "I felt like I was playing with more confidence. My technique was better. I know the system better, that's why I felt like I was more confident this year than last spring."

Being comfortable in his technique is one thing but having a better understanding of U-M's defensive system will allow him to play more freely without having to think, something that all collegiate athletes aspire to do at the current level.

For Moore, he's been trying to pick up some extra keys and tips to his games in any way he can, which includes watching film of former players.

"I feel like I'm way comfortable now that I have built this great relationship that I have with my coaches," Moore said. "Not only just them but learning from the older players that was here like Mike Mo, Mazi, them guys. Also, I watched a little bit of Aidan and Ojabo because we all play the same position. I just learned from them, watched their techniques and learned from their mistakes and see how I can feed off them."