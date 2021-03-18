Football is back. Well, in some states at least.

Massachusetts public schools returned to the field for a spring football season last week after the usual fall season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most anticipated matchups of opening week was Mansfield (Mass.) High vs. Franklin (Mass.) High.

However, 2021 Michigan defensive line signee TJ Guy and his Mansfield team raced out to a huge halftime lead and came away with a 49-7 blowout win.