Michigan draws Virginia in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

According to numerous announcements, the Michigan men's basketball team will host Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Crisler Center.

Michigan's 2022 nonconference schedule is beginning to take shape now with the addition of the Cavaliers. The Wolverines are scheduled to compete against Pittsburgh, Arizona State and VCU in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in mid-November.

Michigan will take on Kentucky in London, as well as host Lipscomb and Central Michigan. The only true road game that the Wolverines have scheduled at the moment is at North Carolina on Dec. 21.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has a plethora of exciting matchups this season such as North Carolina at Indiana, Ohio State at Duke and Michigan State at Notre Dame.