Michigan struggled to pull away from Fresno State in the season opener on Saturday night, but the Wolverines still finished the game with a convincing 30-10 victory over the Bulldogs. Starting quarterback Davis Warren complete 15 of his 25 pass attempts for 118 yards, which included an 18-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland and an interception on a deep ball intended for Fred Moore.
On the ground, the Wolverines were uncharacteristically mediocre. Prior to the last offensive drive of the game, Michigan had just 91 rushing yards and had no explosive plays to show for its efforts.
But after about 50 minutes of football, the rushing attack finally started to find its groove, and although there still weren't any offensive plays of more than 21 yards for the Wolverines, they found something to hang their hat on heading into Week 2's contest against Texas.
The Wolverines dropped to No. 10 in the Week 2 AP Poll, falling below Missouri. Meanwhile, Texas, Michigan's Week 2 opponent, moved up a spot to No. 3 in the nation behind Georgia and Ohio State.
College Gameday and Big Noon Kickoff will be in Ann Arbor on Saturday for the showdown of two top-10 teams.
Below is the full Week 2 top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Notre Dame
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Miami
13. USC
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Kansas State
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Arizona
21. Iowa
22. Louisville
23. Georgia Tech
24. NC State
25. Clemson
