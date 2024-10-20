Advertisement

Published Oct 20, 2024
Michigan drops out of AP Top 25 in Week 9 poll
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke

Michigan is officially out of the AP Top 25 poll after an embarrassing 21-7 loss to Illinois on Saturday.

Despite outgaining the Illini during the game, key offensive miscues continue to be the name of the game for the Wolverines throughout the season as things officially caught up to the Wolverines.

U-M is back in action this weekend to take on Michigan State in a game that has rapidly shifted from a narrative standpoint.

Below is how the poll shakes out:

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Texas

6. Miami (FL.)

7. Tennessee

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Notre Dame

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Boise State

18. Ole Miss

19. Pittsburgh

20. Illinois

21. Missouri

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt

