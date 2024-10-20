Michigan drops out of AP Top 25 in Week 9 poll

in other news
Michigan is officially out of the AP Top 25 poll after an embarrassing 21-7 loss to Illinois on Saturday.
Despite outgaining the Illini during the game, key offensive miscues continue to be the name of the game for the Wolverines throughout the season as things officially caught up to the Wolverines.
U-M is back in action this weekend to take on Michigan State in a game that has rapidly shifted from a narrative standpoint.
Below is how the poll shakes out:
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Texas
6. Miami (FL.)
7. Tennessee
8. LSU
9. Clemson
10. Iowa State
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Indiana
14. Texas A&M
15. Alabama
16. Kansas State
17. Boise State
18. Ole Miss
19. Pittsburgh
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. SMU
23. Army
24. Navy
25. Vanderbilt
---
