Michigan defensive tackle commit Alex VanSumeren has been putting in work this offseason.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, VanSumeren has been training on his own and is now getting back to conditioning with his high school team. While currently not ranked, the 2022 recruit has the look of a Top 150 prospect.

“Everyday, I’m chasing greatness,” VanSumeren said. “From lifting weights to speed and agility work to position drills, I’m putting my work in and grinding. I’m thankful for my coaches. They are pushing me. I just have the attitude of getting better everyday.”