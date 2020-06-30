 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DT Commit Alex VanSumeren On Commitment Status, More
Michigan DT Commit Alex VanSumeren On Commitment Status, More

Michigan defensive tackle commit Alex VanSumeren has been putting in work this offseason.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, VanSumeren has been training on his own and is now getting back to conditioning with his high school team. While currently not ranked, the 2022 recruit has the look of a Top 150 prospect.

“Everyday, I’m chasing greatness,” VanSumeren said. “From lifting weights to speed and agility work to position drills, I’m putting my work in and grinding. I’m thankful for my coaches. They are pushing me. I just have the attitude of getting better everyday.”

Rising 2022 defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren is committed to Michigan.
VanSumeren committed to Michigan back in December of last year over offers from Central Michigan, Kentucky and Michigan State.

For VanSumeren, the decision was an easy one at the time.

