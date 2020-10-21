 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DT Commit Alex VanSumeren On Other Suitors, Shaun Nua, More
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan DT Commit Alex VanSumeren On Other Suitors, Shaun Nua, More

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Alex VanSumeren did everything he could to help his team notch a win on Friday night.

The 2022 Rivals250 defensive tackle and Michigan commit recorded seven tackles while playing multiple spots along the defensive line and also rushed for a touchdown after seeing a ton of snaps at fullback in Essexville (Mich.) Garber’s win over Swan Valley (Mich.) High.

“It was a really good win for us,” VanSumeren said. “We were facing a really good team. People outside of the program didn’t really believe in us to get the victory, but we did it as a team. It’s the team, the team, the team. It was a team effort and everyone did their part.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

VanSumeren committed to Michigan last December. However, that hasn’t stopped other programs from jumping in the mix and recruiting him hard.

Alabama, Michigan State, Penn State and most recently Stanford all offered and have been in contact with VanSumeren since Sept. 1, the first day college coaches were allowed to reach out to rising juniors.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}