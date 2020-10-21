Michigan DT Commit Alex VanSumeren On Other Suitors, Shaun Nua, More
Alex VanSumeren did everything he could to help his team notch a win on Friday night.
The 2022 Rivals250 defensive tackle and Michigan commit recorded seven tackles while playing multiple spots along the defensive line and also rushed for a touchdown after seeing a ton of snaps at fullback in Essexville (Mich.) Garber’s win over Swan Valley (Mich.) High.
“It was a really good win for us,” VanSumeren said. “We were facing a really good team. People outside of the program didn’t really believe in us to get the victory, but we did it as a team. It’s the team, the team, the team. It was a team effort and everyone did their part.”
VanSumeren committed to Michigan last December. However, that hasn’t stopped other programs from jumping in the mix and recruiting him hard.
Alabama, Michigan State, Penn State and most recently Stanford all offered and have been in contact with VanSumeren since Sept. 1, the first day college coaches were allowed to reach out to rising juniors.
