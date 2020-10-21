Alex VanSumeren did everything he could to help his team notch a win on Friday night.

The 2022 Rivals250 defensive tackle and Michigan commit recorded seven tackles while playing multiple spots along the defensive line and also rushed for a touchdown after seeing a ton of snaps at fullback in Essexville (Mich.) Garber’s win over Swan Valley (Mich.) High.

“It was a really good win for us,” VanSumeren said. “We were facing a really good team. People outside of the program didn’t really believe in us to get the victory, but we did it as a team. It’s the team, the team, the team. It was a team effort and everyone did their part.”