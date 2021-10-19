Michigan DT Commit Kenneth Grant Impressed With Wolverines' Play Upfront

Merrillville (Ind.) High made history on Friday night as it wrapped up its first undefeated regular season in almost 30 years with a blowout win over Chesterton (Ind.) High. A big reason for Merrillville’s run has been the play of three-star 2022 defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. The massive 6-foot-5, 340-pound Michigan commit has dominated along both lines and been a vocal leader. “That was a main goal for us,” Grant said. “We haven’t been undefeated since 1992. Just to get our names into the history book is big. Winning the conference is even bigger. But we have a bye week next week then playoffs, so we have to wash all that stuff away and get ready to work.” Grant committed to Michigan late last month over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin and others.

Grant is one of two defensive linemen committed to Michigan this cycle along with fellow three-star prospect Mason Graham. Both are two of the country’s most underrated prospects, and Grant can’t wait to team up with him at the next level. “I watched his film,” Grant said. “He’s a hard-nosed guy. I talked to him on my official visit. We were talking for a little bit. We play the same position and play in the same fronts at our schools. I think we can add to Michigan’s defensive line.” Grant has visited Michigan three times since the dead period came to an end in June. However, Grant has never been to Ann Arbor with his father. That will change this weekend when he heads back to U-M for its game against Northwestern. “It’s mostly for my dad to see Michigan,” Grant said. “He hasn’t seen it yet. He’s going to get to see the campus and the whole game day vibe. He can see what I like about it. I’m just excited to see the game and everything like that.”