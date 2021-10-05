Michigan DT Commit Mason Graham Still Solid Despite New Pac-12 Offers
Mason Graham is one of the most underrated recruits in the country.
The 2022 three-star defensive tackle out of SoCal powerhouse Anaheim (Calif.) Servite had a slow start to his recruitment. However, interest really picked up following a dominant start to his senior season against some the best competition nationally.
Graham, who was previously committed to Boise State, earned a Michigan offer in late August, made an official visit a couple of weeks later and flipped his verbal pledge shortly after leaving Ann Arbor.
“I love all the coaches there,” Graham said. “I went on my visit there for the game against Washington, and it was just an awesome atmosphere. The maize out was insane. Getting to meet all the coaches was great. I love the culture, tradition and the great academics.”
Despite his decision to side with the Wolverines, interest in Graham has continued to increase. Most recently, Graham notched new offers from top West Coast programs USC and Oregon. It would make sense that both schools would factor into his recruitment.
However, Graham remains firmly committed to Michigan.
“I’m solid to Michigan,” Graham said. “I’m locked down. They wanted me to visit, and I told them ‘nah, I’m good with Michigan.’”
Relationships are a big reason why Graham isn’t wavering. New Michigan Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan, a fellow Los Angeles-area native, identified Graham early during his stint at Fresno State and facilitated U-M’s push.
“Courtney is my guy,” Graham said. “I’ve known him since my freshman year. He’s been recruiting me throughout this whole process even when he was at Fresno State. Once he went to Michigan, he hit me up, and he told me ‘we want you here.’”
Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua, who also has West Coast ties, is close to the Seervite coaching staff and has quickly built up a rapport with Graham.
“I talk to Coach Nua about three times a week,” Graham said. “We also go over film on Zoom meetings. We haven’t been talking for that long, but we’re building up our relationship as fast as we can.”
Graham added that he believes he can grow under Nua’s guidance and sees himself as a great fit in Mike Macdonald’s new scheme — especially next to recent commit Kenneth Grant, a 340-pound mammoth nose.
“Coach Nua is a great coach, and I can see myself developing under him,” Graham said. “He sees me as a three-technique and playing some four and five. I could occasionally go to the nose. It’s a good fit for me. I think Kenneth can play nose, and I’ll take over the other guys.”
Graham, who plans to graduate in December and enroll early at Michigan, is looking to get back to campus later this season and is excited to see how the Wolverines continue to progress in Big Ten play.
“I believe they are going to keep doing well and play Michigan football,” Graham said. “Coach Macdonald is doing a great job over there. They aren’t allowing many points. I’m hoping to get back out for the Ohio State game.”
