On the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show on Monday night, Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale revealed that star defensive tackle Mason Graham has been "banged up" in fall camp. Graham, the 6-foot-3, 320-pound star defensive tackle is poised for a big season in the Maize and Blue — one that could land him in the top five of next year's NFL Draft.

Graham met with reporters on Tuesday night to discuss his health, among other topics. Interestingly, Graham was seemingly intentionally vague about his injury, declining to get too deep into the specifics.

"I feel good," Graham said. "I was full speed [Tuesday], so doing everything I can."

Graham was then asked if he plans to play on Saturday night in the season opener, to which he conceded that he does plan on playing.

When asked if his injury was to the upper or lower body, Graham was still non-responsive, noting once again that he feels good.

"I was just dealing with some stuff. Day-to-day."

Whatever the injury was, it appears Graham is beyond it, with full intentions of playing at full speed on Saturday night.

But with Michigan losing Kris Jenkins and Cam Good, along with Graham and Grant ascending into the limelight, the expectation is that the dynamic duo will see more snaps per game this season.

Graham was then asked if he feels conditioned enough to play a full game, and he was once again vague with his response.

"We're always focused on that. Trying to get as many plays, play as many plays as we can at the highest level."

