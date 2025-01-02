Michigan DT Owen Wafle enters the transfer portal

Michigan freshman defensive tackle Owen Wafle has entered the transfer portal.
Wafle was a coveted recruit in the 2024 class, and expected to become a high level contributor for the Wolverines. He did not see the field in his freshman season.
Wafle was a four-star out of New Jersey, and considered one of the better DTs in his class. He ultimately chose the Wolverines after decommitting from Notre Dame. He had been committed to the Irish for more than a year.
Waffle was part of a crowded DT room that included Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Rayshaun Benny. Even with the departures of Graham and Grant, the room is still loaded with Benny, likely to return, as well as Trey Pierce, Ike Iwunnah, Enow Etta, and the rest of the DT freshman class, including Deyvid Palepale, Manuel Beigel, and Ted Hammond.
