Michigan early betting favorites over Washington in National Championship
Team 144 for Michigan Football started this journey talking about "unfinished business" and said this season was "natty or bust." Now, after an overtime victory over Alabama, Michigan is one game away from achieving its goal. The Wolverines will face Washington in the National Championship game after the Huskies defeated Texas in the Sugar Bowl. DraftKings Sportsbook has opened with Michigan as a -4.5 pt favorite over Washington.
DraftKings has the O/U at 55.5 with an implied score of 30 to 25. With a -192 moneyline, Michigan is given a 66% chance of winning. Both teams are undefeated at 14-0.
Washington is only 7-6-1 against the spread this year. Washington covered the spread against Texas and Oregon after only covering in 2 of their last 8 games. Washington have been underdogs twice this season, and are 2-0 against the spread in those games. Washington is 2-1-1 against the spread against ranked opponents.
Michigan is 8-5-1 against the spread this year. Michigan has covered their last three games against Ohio State, Iowa, and Alabama. They've covered 4 of their last 5 including against Penn State. Making Michigan 4-0 against the spread against ranked opponents. Michigan has been a favorite in all of their games this season.
