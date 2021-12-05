 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Michigan earns College Football Playoff berth, heads to Orange Bowl
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 11:29:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan earns College Football Playoff berth, heads to Orange Bowl

Adam Schnepp • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Senior Editor

For the first time in program history, Michigan has earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. The College Football Playoff committee revealed their final rankings this afternoon, and #2 Michigan will head to the Orange Bowl to play #3 Georgia on December 31.

This is Michigan's first trip to the Orange Bowl since 2016, when Jim Harbaugh's #6 Wolverines fell a single point short of #10 Florida State, 33-32. This is the first time in the rotation among New Years Six bowls that the Orange Bowl has been a College Football Playoff bowl game since 2018, when #1 Alabama defeated #4 Oklahoma, 45-34.

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for continuing coverage of Michigan's trip to the College Football Playoff.

