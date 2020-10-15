Allen will give Michigan an experienced piece along the offensive line next season. He is expected to join the program in January.

The Wolverines picked up a commitment from Louisiana Tech grad transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen on Thursday night.

Michigan is getting some immediate help in the trenches.

Allen was a starter for Louisiana Tech heading into the 2020 season. However, he decided to opt out due to the ongoing global pandemic.

"With so much going on in this country, my health and COVID-19 impacting me personally, I have decided to opt out for the 2020 season," Allen said in a statement.

Allen then entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, and the Michigan staff immediately made him a top priority, winning him over just a few days later.

Allen was a three-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class and signed with LSU before going the junior college route and landing at Louisiana Tech in 2018.

At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Allen is garnering NFL attention and should definitely compete for a starting job at Michigan during the 2021-2022 season.

Michigan lost four starters along the offensive line this offseason. All four were taken in April's NFL Draft.