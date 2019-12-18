Michigan Earns CommitmentFrom 2020 QB Dan Villari
Michigan has found is quarterback.
The Wolverines landed somewhat of a signing day surprise as three-star 2020 Massepequa (N.Y.) Plainedge signal-caller Dan Villari committed to Michigan on Wednesday.
Villari picked Michigan over offers from Buffalo, Kent State and UMass. He also drew late interest from programs like Pitt and Wisconsin.
Things progressed quickly for Villari. The Wolverines hosted him for an official visit over the weekend and offered leading up to early signing day.
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Villari is a physically impressive prospect with a strong arm. While he is raw mechanically, Villari has upside and will, at worst, be a depth quarterback for the Wolverines.
Michigan was left scrambling for a quarterback late in the cycle after four-star prospect JD Johnson abruptly retired due to medical complications.
Michigan immediately made Rivals100 quarterback CJ Stroud a top priority and put all of its eggs in that basket. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh flew to California to see him twice, and the Wolverines hosted him for an official visit this month.
However, it became clear late last week that Michigan likely was not going to win Stroud over. Ohio State was the favorite for most of the fall, and he signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday.
With the odds on Stroud going down, Michigan made a late push for Villari and earned his commitment.
A three-star prospect, Villari does not have a position ranking at this time.
Villari is the only scholarship quarterback in Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class, which entered the day ranked No. 8 nationally.
