Michigan has found is quarterback. The Wolverines landed somewhat of a signing day surprise as three-star 2020 Massepequa (N.Y.) Plainedge signal-caller Dan Villari committed to Michigan on Wednesday. Villari picked Michigan over offers from Buffalo, Kent State and UMass. He also drew late interest from programs like Pitt and Wisconsin.

Things progressed quickly for Villari. The Wolverines hosted him for an official visit over the weekend and offered leading up to early signing day. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Villari is a physically impressive prospect with a strong arm. While he is raw mechanically, Villari has upside and will, at worst, be a depth quarterback for the Wolverines.