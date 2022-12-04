After a chaotic weekend, the matchups are set for the 2022 College Football Playoff. 1. Georgia vs 4. Ohio State 2. Michigan vs 3. TCU



Fiesta Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines won their second straight Big Ten Championship with a 43-22 win over Purdue. The win also clinched their second straight #2 ranking in the college football playoff. This is the first season in Michigan Football history where the Wolverines have won 13 games. The focus of the team is now on getting wins #14 and #15, as they look to win the program’s first National Championship since 1997. They will face TCU who remained #3 after an OT loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game. The Horned Frogs decided to part ways with long-time coach Gary Patterson after the 2021 season. They didn’t go far for a replacement with SMU coach Sonny Dykes. It was an incredible turnaround for the program.

Peach Bowl