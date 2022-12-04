Michigan earns No. 2 seed in CFP, will play TCU in Fiesta Bowl
After a chaotic weekend, the matchups are set for the 2022 College Football Playoff.
1. Georgia vs 4. Ohio State
2. Michigan vs 3. TCU
Fiesta Bowl
The Michigan Wolverines won their second straight Big Ten Championship with a 43-22 win over Purdue. The win also clinched their second straight #2 ranking in the college football playoff. This is the first season in Michigan Football history where the Wolverines have won 13 games. The focus of the team is now on getting wins #14 and #15, as they look to win the program’s first National Championship since 1997.
They will face TCU who remained #3 after an OT loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game. The Horned Frogs decided to part ways with long-time coach Gary Patterson after the 2021 season. They didn’t go far for a replacement with SMU coach Sonny Dykes. It was an incredible turnaround for the program.
Peach Bowl
Georgia entered the weekend #1 and secured the top seed with a dominant 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship. It is Georgia’s first SEC Championship since 2017, after losing their last 3 appearances. The defending National Champions will head to the CFP undefeated.
Ohio State was able to slip back into the College Football Playoff when USC suffered a 47-24 loss to Utah in the PAC 12 Championship game. USC was ranked #4 by the committee and in a situation many perceived as do or die for securing the berth. While scenarios may have existed for USC to get in, the blowout loss, their second to Utah, took them out of the playoff and our now on the outside looking in.
The Buckeyes were sitting at home this weekend after Michigan defeated them 45-23 in Columbus last week. Some will argue the fairness of this dynamic, USC is essentially with all the risk for earning a Conference Championship game appearance.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram