Michigan earns No. 5 seed, draws UC San Diego in NCAA Tournament

Fresh off their 2025 Big Ten Tournament championship, the Michigan Wolverines have learned their NCAA Tournament assignment for the 2025 Big Dance. U-M has officially earned a No. 5 seed, and the Wolverines will face UC San Diego in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan ended the regular season with a three-game losing streak, and the postseason appeared to be awfully bleak for the Wolverines. However, Michigan turned things around quickly and scored a Big Ten Tournament championship this weekend.
U-M will ride that momentum into the NCAA Tournament.
The Wolverines will officially take on the UC San Diego Tritons in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In the second round, Michigan could face the winner between Texas A&M and Yale.
Thursday's matchup between the Wolverines and Tritons will begin at 10 p.m. ET and will air live on TBS. Michigan will appear in the South Region, with a second-weekend destination in Atlanta, if the Wolverines advance that far.
