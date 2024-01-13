Michigan EDGE Braiden McGregor declares for NFL Draft
Michigan EDGE Braiden McGregor has declared for the NFL Draft.
McGregor became a National Champion on Monday night and will now pursue a career in the NFL.
McGregor was a force as part of the EDGE rotation in the Michigan defense. He was 2nd on the team in tackles for loss and 4th in sacks.
McGregor had one season of eligibility remaining with the Covid exemption for the 2020 season. McGregor has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.
CAREER AT MICHIGAN VIA MGOBLUE.COM
• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2023)
• Two-year letterman (2021-22)
• Has appeared in 38 games with 18 starts
