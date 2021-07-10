Michigan Edge Rusher Commit Kevonte Henry Reflects On Decision
Kevonte Henry didn’t want his recruitment to go past the summer.
After making a couple of visits following the end of the dead period last month, Henry sat down and weighed his options. The three-star defensive end from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger carefully analyzed everything and ultimately felt like the biggest factor was comfort.
And no school made him feel more comfortable than Michigan, which earned his commitment on June 25.
“It was just a great feeling,” Henry said. “I felt comfortable. The coaches always told me what was going on. When it came time to make a decision, it was about where I felt the most comfortable, and my first thought was Michigan.”
Henry committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington State and others.
Both the Michigan staff and the players on the roster made Henry feel like part of the family.
