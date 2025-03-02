Michigan embarrassed by Illinois, Big Ten title hopes take major hit

(Photo by USA Today)

Michigan basketball lost its ninth straight game to Illinois on Sunday afternoon by an ugly score of 93-73. The Fighting Illini scored 62 second-half points, as they pulled away from Michigan at Crisler Center. With the loss, the Wolverines fall to 22-7 overall on the season and 14-4 in conference play. Michigan now falls one game behind rival Michigan State at the top of the Big Ten standings. Here are three takeaways from the disastrous defeat.

Danny Wolf needs to be better or Michigan won't last long in March

Michigan's basketball team is centered around the two 7-footers in the front court, Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin — that has been evident since the Wolverines made their first public appearance of the season against Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in October. In the early stages of the season, Wolf and Goldin were borderline unstoppable. Teams struggled to figure out the 4-5 ball screen that Dusty May brilliantly implemented, and the Wolverines looked to have two first-team all-conference players in their starting lineup. But as the season has gone on, Goldin has taken more of a signature role in the offense, while Wolf has had his fair share of struggles. Wolf has scored 20 or more points in just one game since mid-January, and this was something he accomplished four times in the front half of the season. Not only has Wolf failed to score at the same rate he did early on in the season, but Wolf is also committing turnovers at a ridiculously high rate. The 7-foot big man coughed up the rock four times in the first half of Michigan's loss to Illinois on Sunday afternoon. He added another turnover in the second half, too. As dominant as Goldin was, Michigan didn't win, and Wolf needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror, because if he continues this level of play, Michigan won't be going far in either of the two tournaments it will play in.

Does this team practice defensive rebounding?

Rebounding was clearly Michigan's greatest deficiency in Sunday's defeat. The Wolverines gave up a whopping 19 offensive rebounds, and they lost the overall rebounding battle 43-32. With two 7-footers in the starting lineup and a scrappy, 6-foot-8 Will Tschetter coming off the bench, rebounding should be easy for Dusty May's squad, but it certainly wasn't easy for the Wolverines against Illinois. Like the turnover issue, rebounding has been a problem for the Wolverines all season, and it haunted them in a big way on Sunday afternoon. Defensive rebounding and turnovers are two key areas Michigan must improve in before the super meaningful games start being played later this month. If Michigan can clean those issues up, it could be a threat to make a run deep in March. However, if these problems persist, don't be surprised if you see Michigan's season end prematurely in the Big Dance.

Big Ten title hopes take serious hit