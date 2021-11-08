Michigan embracing the rocky road ahead: 'It's all on us'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan knows what's at stake these final three games. A little bit of luck with other teams losing elsewhere, the Wolverines understand that its post-season destiny sits firmly in its own hands with three games remaining on the schedule.

Despite the landscape being set, the Wolverines aren't getting caught trying to look ahead towards the end of November when Ohio State comes to town.

The first test arrives on Saturday with the Wolverines traveling to Happy Valley to take on Penn State.

It's not going to be easy, as away games rarely are.

"A lot of good things," Harbaugh told reporters about Monday when asked what sticks out about PSU. "Quarterback is very good, very good running back—Cain. Jahan Dotson, receivers, tight ends. Very good offensive line. Defensively, outstanding secondary, really good linebackers, good upfront. Good, solid, strong team all around."

On top of facing a challenging team, the Wolverines will have to face a challenging atmosphere as well. U-M can take solace that the game against the Nittany Lions won't take place at night but Beaver Stadium is certainly never a walk in the park for anyone.

As U-M has done all season, they've embraced the away game atmosphere. Instead of trying to create its own momentum, the Wolverines are embracing to adapt and let the home fans become their own.

"It’s a great venue," Harbaugh said. "Why? They’ve got a great fan base that’s really into it. That’s like a lot of football environments across the country, it’s really good. I’d say don’t fight against it, you go with it. Enjoy that stage, enjoy that opportunity. Personally, I like to pretend they’re cheering for me when I was a player. I think I see our players taking that same mindset. Their music is our music. People that love football—can’t fault them for that. Just kind of go with it.

"When it’s all said and done, there’s only 11 players on each side that are out there on the field that can affect the game and the officials. Those are the only people that are out there on the field that play-after-play can affect the down."

The players' thoughts are in lockstep with Harbaugh's. They understand the onus of taking ownership of the remaining three weeks and what's at stake.

Ultimately, a win this week will continue to catapult the Wolverines towards an increasingly interesting contest against the Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions are in the way of that.

"They're really good up front," Offensive lineman Trevor Keegan said of PSU on Monday. "They have a really good linebacking corps, they're a good-coached team. We're going to have bring our A-game against them. It's going to be a tough environment. We're ready for it.

"This last stretch is the most important three games. This season, for me, has flown by. It feels like August was yesterday. Like I said, it's the most important three games. We have to lock, hone in to our assignments, hone in to our film. It's all on us. It's what we like."