Michigan Evaluating In-State 2022 WR Lynn Wyche-El

Lynn Wyche-El always finds a way to make plays.

Whether it’s in a game, on the 7v7 circuit or at camps, the three-star 2022 Detroit (Mich.) King wide receiver seems to have a knack for picking up big chunks of yards and getting into the end zone. Wyche-El once again impressed at Michigan’s satellite camp in Big Rapids last week.

With U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis looking on, Wyche-El proved to be one of the more impressive offensive prospects at the event.