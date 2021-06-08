Michigan Evaluating In-State 2022 WR Lynn Wyche-El
Lynn Wyche-El always finds a way to make plays.
Whether it’s in a game, on the 7v7 circuit or at camps, the three-star 2022 Detroit (Mich.) King wide receiver seems to have a knack for picking up big chunks of yards and getting into the end zone. Wyche-El once again impressed at Michigan’s satellite camp in Big Rapids last week.
With U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis looking on, Wyche-El proved to be one of the more impressive offensive prospects at the event.
“It was fun,” Wyche-El said. “It was a great experience. I hadn’t done it since ninth grade. That was a little pro day. This one was way bigger. There were a lot of coaches. I got to come to the camp and express myself and show myself more than ever.”
A sleeper in the Motor City, Wyche-El currently holds offers from Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Kentucky, Marshall, Syracuse and Washington.
Michigan is continuing to evaluate Wyche-El, and he made it clear that a scholarship from the Wolverines would be game changing for his recruitment.
