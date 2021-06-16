 Michigan Wolverines Football recruiting Evaluating Rising 2023 In-State OL Johnathan Slack
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-16 06:51:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Evaluating Rising 2023 In-State OL Johnathan Slack

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Johnathan Slack is performing well this summer.

The rising 2023 offensive lineman out of Detroit (Mich.) King has continued to impress on the camp circuit and was at his best at Michigan’s satellite camp in Big Rapids earlier this month.

Slack won the majority of his 1-on-1 reps and had some heated battles against Michigan defensive line commit Davonte Miles.

“Everything went well,” Slack said. “I felt like I did pretty good going up against Davonte. When we went through individual drills, I thought I showed good feet. I’m getting faster. You can see it in the drills and 1-on-1’s. But there is always something you can improve on.”

Slack has generated plenty of interest on the recruiting trail. He currently holds offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.

