Michigan Evaluating Towering 2021 Chicago OL Cameron James
Cameron James is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Midwest.
At 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, the Chicago (Ill.) Simeon product has blossomed into a highly coveted offensive tackle this offseason, earning offers from a handful of Big Ten programs.
“It’s been really surprising,” James said. “I’ve been really happy with a couple of offers. West Virginia, Purdue and Minnesota are some of the schools standing out. I plan on visiting them in March.”
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh swung by Simeon during his Chicago run a couple of weeks ago. And the Wolverines are carefully evaluating James.
