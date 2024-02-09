Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore reportedly has got his guy. Michigan is expected to announce Don "Wink" Martindale as its next defensive coordinator.

Martindale is the architect of the defensive scheme Michigan has run the last three seasons under Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter. Macdonald and Minter worked under Martindale with the Baltimore Ravens when he implemented his "Amoeba defense."

The scheme and terminology are similar, with multiple fronts, disguised pressures and coverages, and a focus on physicality.

Martindale spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants. Martindale and the Giants agreed to a mutual separation after head coach Brian Daboll chose to fire linebackers coach Drew Wilkins. Wilkins is a protege of Martindale's from Baltimore, and he could join Martindale in Ann Arbor.

Martindale spent ten seasons with the Ravens from 2012-2021, including the final four as defensive coordinator. Martindale was part of the staff that won Super Bowl XLVII.

The connections between Martindale and the Harbaugh family go back to the early 2000s when Martindale served as defensive coordinator for Western Kentucky under John and Jim's father, Jack Harbaugh. 2003 with Western Kentucky was Martindale's last season coaching college football.

Martindale inherits a defense still loaded with talent, including a defensive front of Derrick Moore, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Josaiah Stewart. Will Johnson and Rod Moore will once again lead the secondary.



Last season's defense was the best in the nation and was instrumental in Michigan's National Championship. Martindale will be Michigan's fourth defensive coordinator in five seasons. Because the scheme the Wolverines run is built off of Martindale's, the continuity from the 2021 season should be a strength.

Martindale is Sherrone Moore's first high-profile external hire after promoting quarterback coach Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator.