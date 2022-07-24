Michigan expecting Youssef Khayat to accompany team during European tour

Michigan is expecting reinforcements to arrive at the program just in time for its European trip in August.

A source confirmed with Maize & Blue Review that 2023 international commit Youssef Khayat is expected to join the program for its European tour but his arrival in Ann Arbor is yet to be determined.

The basketball program will depart for its tour in mid-August and will visit France and Greece, including stops in Paris, Athens and Mykonos.

During its trip, the Wolverines will play exhibition games against various professional teams from France and Greece, which will allow many new faces that have entered the program this year to get in-game action that will not impact college eligibility. Dates and teams have yet to be determined.

According to NCAA rules, programs are allowed to take overseas trips once every four years. The Wolverines traveled to Spain in 2018.

Stick with Maize & Blue Review as more details become available.

