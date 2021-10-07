Michigan expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game

To get some more insight on the Wolverines, HuskerOnline caught up with The Wolverine's Chris Balas to get his thoughts and take on Saturday's match-up with Nebraska in this week's "Ask the Expert."

Michigan will make their first trip to Lincoln since the 2012 season.

How much has this Michigan team over met your early expectations?

"So far … quite a bit. Most of us predicted a 7-5 type season; now, it appears eight wins is the floor with the potential for much more after a drubbing of Wisconsin (albeit not a typical Badgers team) in Madison.

"But ’so far’ are the key words here. There’s still a lot of football to be played, and the meat of the schedule has just begun. Regardless, they’ve played really good defense under new coordinator Mike Macdonald, haven’t given up the big plays like they did in the recent past, haven’t turned the ball over and are moving the ball extremely well on the ground. Quarterback Cade McNamara doesn’t have a huge arm, but he’s putting up points and protecting the ball.

"More than anything, they seem to have reestablished the culture and have great chemistry, something that was lacking last year."

What have been the real strengths of Michigan through five games?

"The offensive line is moving people, at times blowing them off the ball. The running backs have benefited with big numbers (though they’ve been held in check the last few games), and McNamara hasn’t been sacked once. When he’s not being protected, he’s been outstanding at escaping pressure or getting rid of the ball and avoiding the sack. In short, they’re playing ‘clean’ football offensively and staying ahead of the sticks, and that’s protected the defense.

"Defensively, this group plays really well together and doesn’t allow the big play. There’s some star power — Aidan Hutchinson at DE/OLB is a projected top 10 NFL Draft pick and safety Daxton Hill, too, is expected to go in the first round — but more than anything, it’s a group that trusts one another, builds the wall up front and flies to the ball.

"Special teams, too, have been outstanding in all phases."

What is your biggest concern about this team after five weeks?

"Short yardage situations haven’t been great. They’ve faced too many fourth downs (and gone for many — five at Wisconsin) because of third-and-short failures, and they still need some work on situational awareness. Receivers stepping out of bounds before catches, guys not knowing where the sticks are to get those first downs. Plus, the receivers still have trouble at times getting separation — Saturday at Wisconsin was better in that respect.

"Left guard, too, has been a bit leaky on offense, and the corners still struggle to find the ball in the air at times.

"Those are small things, though, compared to what we’ve seen the last few years (and 2020 in particular)."