Michigan falls to Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament title game

Michigan came up just short of a Big Ten Tournament title on Saturday, as it lost an extra-inning affair to No. 2 seed Nebraska.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIGZpZ2h0Ljxicj48YnI+V2UmIzM5O2xsIGF3YWl0IG91ciBO Q0FBIHNlbGVjdGlvbiwgN3BtIHRvbW9ycm93IG5pZ2h0IG9uIEVTUE4yLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbkt1b3dDaHVwQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL25LdW93Q2h1cEM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU29mdGJh bGwgKEB1bWljaHNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3VtaWNoc29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1MjU1MzIyMTMwODQ3MDg4NjY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Alex Storako was magnificent once again in the pitcher's circle. The senior gave up a solo home run in the top of the first inning, but settled in after that.

The Wolverines could not get any momentum on offense, however. Storako kept Michigan in the game with her excellent pitching, but the Wolverine batters continued their struggles from Friday's game against Northwestern.

Finally, in the fifth inning, Audrey LeClair put Michigan on the scoreboard with an RBI double, bringing home Annabelle Widra. Kristina Burkhardt advanced to third on the hit, but was stranded to end the inning.

Storako continued to retire batter after batter, and Michigan found itself with an opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ella McVey and Burkhardt each got on base to start the inning, via a hit by pitch and a walk, respectively. With two runners on base and no one out, Michigan looked to be in great position to take home the Big Ten Tournament title.

However, LeClair grounded into a controversial double play, and the Wolverines quickly found themselves with two outs. With the game-winning run on third base, Lexie Blair popped out to end the inning.

Storako gave up two quick runs in the eighth inning, and that all but ended Michigan's hopes at a tournament title. The Wolverines were retired in order in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Nebraska took home the Big Ten championship.