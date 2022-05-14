Michigan falls to Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament title game
Michigan came up just short of a Big Ten Tournament title on Saturday, as it lost an extra-inning affair to No. 2 seed Nebraska.
Alex Storako was magnificent once again in the pitcher's circle. The senior gave up a solo home run in the top of the first inning, but settled in after that.
The Wolverines could not get any momentum on offense, however. Storako kept Michigan in the game with her excellent pitching, but the Wolverine batters continued their struggles from Friday's game against Northwestern.
Finally, in the fifth inning, Audrey LeClair put Michigan on the scoreboard with an RBI double, bringing home Annabelle Widra. Kristina Burkhardt advanced to third on the hit, but was stranded to end the inning.
Storako continued to retire batter after batter, and Michigan found itself with an opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ella McVey and Burkhardt each got on base to start the inning, via a hit by pitch and a walk, respectively. With two runners on base and no one out, Michigan looked to be in great position to take home the Big Ten Tournament title.
However, LeClair grounded into a controversial double play, and the Wolverines quickly found themselves with two outs. With the game-winning run on third base, Lexie Blair popped out to end the inning.
Storako gave up two quick runs in the eighth inning, and that all but ended Michigan's hopes at a tournament title. The Wolverines were retired in order in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Nebraska took home the Big Ten championship.
The NCAA Selection Show will take place on Sunday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Wolverines will await their draw.