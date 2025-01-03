Michigan falls to Ohio State at Wrigley Field

On Friday night, Michigan faced off against Ohio State at Wrigley Field in Chicago as part of "The Frozen Confines" series.

The stadium setting and special uniforms gave the game a classic feel, but the actual action on the ice lived up to the hype.

The game began with Michigan taking an early lead. Freshman forward Michael Hage capitalized on an Ohio State defensive error, scoring the first goal in the opening period. The Wolverines continued their momentum into the second period, with newcomer Will Horcoff assisting on a power-play goal by TJ Hughes and later scoring one himself, giving Michigan a 3-1 advantage—quite the debut for Horcoff in his first game for Michigan.

Things turned against Michigan as the game went on. Michigan committed six penalties in the final 29 minutes, and Ohio State capitalized, scoring two power-play goals in the third period.

Riley Thompson was instrumental for the Buckeyes, netting both the game-tying and game-winning goals, leading them to a 4-3 victory over the Wolverines.

This loss brings Michigan's season record to 11-7-1, with a 5-4 record in the Big Ten. The Wolverines will look to avenge the loss as they face Ohio State again on Sunday at Yost.