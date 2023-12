Michigan Football is now +130 to win the National Championship according to FanDuel.

The Wolverines have become the favorites with Georgia's loss to Alabama. Georgia has fallen to +5000, meaning Vegas expects Georgia to be left out of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama has moved up to +300, second to Michigan. Big 12 Champions Texas are +450, making a bid likely. PAc 12 Champions Washington are +500. Florida State is currently +1600 before the ACC Championship against Louisville.