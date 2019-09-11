News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 16:23:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan 'Feels Like Home' For 2021 LB Kobe King

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan wants to keep top talent at home next cycle, and that starts with some key recruits in Detroit.

The Wolverines have offered several of the best prospects in the area, including Cass Tech linebacker Kobe King, who made it clear Michigan is a major factor in his recruitment early on.

Michigan is in the mix for 2021 linebacker Kobe King.
Michigan is in the mix for 2021 linebacker Kobe King. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}