Michigan baseball finished second to Vanderbilt in the College World Series. (AP Images)

Michigan athletics has finished second in the Director's Cup for the second time ever with its highest ever point total. Buoyed by a second place finish in baseball and 13, top 10 finishes across all sports, the Wolverines ranked behind only perennial champion Stanford, the first time since 2003-04 they've finished so high.



The Cardinal scored in 18 of 19 possible sports, led by six national championships, four on the women's side (volleyball, swimming, tennis, water polo) and two men's titles (gymnastics, golf). Softball, lacrosse, indoor track and field and gymnastics were omitted for the Cardinal. On the men's side, wrestling, swimming and football were removed from the overall total, while fencing was not counted. Michigan's runner-up performance at the College World Series pushed U-M's total to 1272.25 total points to secure second-place. The previous high was 1236.25 in 2003-04. Overall, Michigan scored in 18 of 19 sports. Four scores were removed for the Wolverines – men's soccer and both indoor and outdoor track and field, and women's indoor track and field.