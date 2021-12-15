Michigan flips 2022 three-star QB Alex Orji from Virginia Tech
Michigan gets its second flip commitment of the day as the program's busy early signing period has gone off with a bang. 2022 three-star Alex Orji announced on Wednesday that he has flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech to the Wolverines.
He made the announcement at his school.
With the Hokies in the process of finding staff members for new head coach Brent Pry's staff, the Wolverines re-entered the ring for Orji, as he was on an official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend.
Orji is the second quarterback in the class, joining fellow three-star Jayden Denegal.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!