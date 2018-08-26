Michigan Football Photo Feature: 2018 Open Practice
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Jim Harbaugh opened up The Big House for the first time this fall and gave fans and media a sneak peak at what his football team is going to look like. New quarterback Shea Patterson made throws in front of the public for the first time as fans looked on and cheered for big catches and impressive moves. Take a look at what some of Michigan's players were doing as they prepare for Notre Dame.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook