This is part two of a 12-part series in which we count down Michigan Wolverines football's 2021 strength of schedule from its easiest game (No. 12) to the most difficult (No. 1). Checking in at No. 11 is the season opener against Western Michigan Sept. 4 at The Big House.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program last met WMU in 2018 at The Big House, a 49-3 win by U-M. (AP Images)

Head Coach: Tim Lester (4th season); 24-19 record (55.8 winning percentage) Recruiting Rankings: • 2017 — 92nd nationally • 2018 — 70th • 2019 — 84th • 2020 — 74th • 2021 — 90th

2020 Record: 4-2 (4-2 in MAC play) Western Michigan got off to a hot start to the 2020 campaign, ripping off four straight victories against Akron, Toledo, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois, respectively, to begin the year. Granted, two of those wins against the Rockets and Huskies came by just three points, while a 52-44 triumph against the Chippewas Nov. 18 occurred by just eight points. Offensive firepower was the name of the game for the Broncos during this stretch, with Lester's crew averaging 45.2 points per game. WMU then ended the year on a two-game losing streak, dropping its final two contests to Eastern Michigan and Ball State. Western Michigan unsurprisingly concluded the year with one of the nation's best offenses (479.7 yards per game to rank 16th in the country), featuring a very balanced air and ground attack (its passing attack finished 23rd nationally and its rushing attack 41st). Did You Know? • Michigan is 7-0 all-time against the Broncos. The two teams' first meeting occurred in 1917 and the most recent one took place at The Big House in 2018 (a 49-3 U-M victory). Three of the seven all-time matchups have occurred since 2009. • Western Michigan has enjoyed seven consecutive non-losing seasons, and has not finished a campaign under .500 since going 1-11 in P.J. Fleck's first season of 2013. • Jack Harbaugh served as the head coach at Western Michigan from 1982-86. • Next year will mark just the second time in the last seven seasons (counting 2021) that U-M will square off with a MAC opponent.

2021 Preview

An explosive offense was one of the primary strengths WMU hung its hat on in 2020, and fortunately for the Broncos, nearly the entirety of its weapons return in 2021. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby racked up an impressive 18-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 64.7 completion percentage, and will be back once again to run the show. His 18 scoring tosses led the MAC and his completion percentage checked in third. The Broncos featured a three-headed monster at running back last season, and all three rushers return — junior La'Darius Jefferson, sophomore Sean Tyler and senior Jaxson Kincaide. All three compiled at least 218 yards in 2020 and averaged a minimum of 5.6 yards per carry. The team's top pass catcher — wideout D'Wayne Eskridge — is off to the NFL after reeling in 784 yards and eight scores, but the Broncos' next top two receivers return in sophomore Skyy Moore and redshirt junior Jaylen Hall. Moore and Hall individually didn't come close to matching Eskridge's stats last year (though that's not saying much, especially when considering it was a shortened season), but nevertheless combined for 37 receptions, 711 yards and 10 touchdowns. An offense that scored 41 or more points in four of its six games last season should be dangerous once again. The Broncos' defense, on the other hand, finished 57th in the nation, but returns its two players who landed on the All-MAC first-team unit in 2020 — senior safety Bricen Garner and senior defensive tackle Ralph Holley. It does, however, lose its leading tackler and third-team All-MAC performer in linebacker Treshaun Hayward, who transferred to Arizona this offseason. Despite the loss of Hayward, the Bronco defense will be incredibly experienced in 2021. It returns 12 of its 13 leading tacklers from 2020, with Hayward of course being the lone exception.

