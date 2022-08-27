News More News
Michigan Football: 2022 best guess depth chart heading into season-opener

Trevor McCue
Maize & Blue Review
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the In the Trenches podcast on Saturday and gave updates on various position battles that went on during fall camp.

Below is M&BR's depth chart heading into the season-opener against Colorado State.

RELATED: Everything Jim Harbaugh said about the depth chart on In the Trenches

Note: This depth chart is unofficial, but M&BR's best guess as to how things stand right now.

Quarterback
Status Player

Starter (1A):

Cade McNamara

Starter (1B):

J.J. McCarthy

Backups:

Davis Warren

Alan Bowman

Alex Orji / Jayden Denegal
Running Back
Status Player

Starter (1A):

Blake Corum

Starter (1B):

Donovan Edwards

Spell:

AJ Henning*

Backup/Short Yardage:

Tavierre Dunlap/Kalel Mullings

CJ Stokes

Leon Franklin/Isaiah Gash
*Henning is expected to get snaps in the backfield
Wide Receiver
Status Player

X Starter:

Cornelius Johnson

X Rotation:

Peyton O'Leary

Cristian Dixon

Z Starter:

Roman Wilson

Z Rotation:

Andrel Anthony

Darrius Clemons

Y Starter:

Ronnie Bell

Slot Rotation:

AJ Henning

Tyler Morris/Amorion Walker
Tight End
Status Player

Starter (1A):

Erick All

Starter (1B):

Luke Schoonmaker

Backups:

Joel Honigford

Matthew Hibner

Colston Loveland

Louis Hansen/Max Bredeson

Marlin Klein
Offensive Line
Status Player

LT Starter:

Ryan Hayes

Backup:

Jeffrey Persi

Andrew Gentry

LG Starter:

Trevor Keegan

Backup:

Giovanni El-Hadi

Raheem Anderson

C Starter:

Olu Oluwatimi

Backup:

Zak Zinter

Greg Crippen

RG Starter:

Zak Zinter

Backup:

Karsen Barnhart

Alessandro Lorenzetti

RT Starter:

Trente Jones

Backup:

Karsen Barnhart

Andrew Gentry
*Karsen Barnhart will likely join the line in case of any injury.
Defensive Line
Status Player

Starter NT:

Mazi Smith

Backup NT:

Cam Goode

Starter DT:

Mason Graham

Backup DT:

Rayshaun Benny

Starter DE:

Kris Jenkins

Backup DE:

George Rooks

Backups:

Ike Iwunnah, Dom Giudice
EDGE
Status Player

Edge Starter:

Mike Morris

Edge Starter:

Taylor Upshaw

Edge Starter (SAM):

Jaylen Harrell

Braiden McGregor/TJ Guy/Julius Welschof/Eyabi Anoma

Derrick Moore

Tyler McLaurin
Inside Linebacker
Status Player

MIKE Starter:

Junior Colson

MIKE Backup:

Kalel Mullings

Micah Pollard


Joey Velazquez

WILL Starter:

Nikhai Hill-Green (injury)

WILL Backup:

Michael Barrett

Deuce Spurlock

Jimmy Rolder
Cornerback
Status Player

CB1 Starter:

D.J. Turner

CB2 Starter:

Gemon Green

Nickel Starter:

Mike Sainristil

Will Johnson

German Green

Kody Jones

Myles Pollard

Ja'Den McBurrows (INJURY)

*Sainristil is reportedly competing for FS/Nickel as well
Safety
Status Player

FS Starter:

R.J. Moten

FS Backup/Third Safety:

Makari Paige


Keon Sabb

Quinten Johnson

SS/Nickel Starter:

Rod Moore

SS/Nickel Backup:

Mike Sainristil

Caden Kolesar

Will Johnson

Zeke Berry

Special Teams
Status Player

Starter (K):

Jake Moody

Starter (P):

Brad Robbins

Stater (KR):

Andrel Anthony/Darrius Clemons

Starter (PR):

AJ Henning/Ronnie Bell

---

