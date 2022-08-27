Michigan Football: 2022 best guess depth chart heading into season-opener
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the In the Trenches podcast on Saturday and gave updates on various position battles that went on during fall camp.
Below is M&BR's depth chart heading into the season-opener against Colorado State.
Note: This depth chart is unofficial, but M&BR's best guess as to how things stand right now.
|Status
|Player
|
Starter (1A):
|
Cade McNamara
|
Starter (1B):
|
J.J. McCarthy
|
Backups:
|
Davis Warren
|
Alan Bowman
|
Alex Orji / Jayden Denegal
|Status
|Player
|
Starter (1A):
|
Blake Corum
|
Starter (1B):
|
Donovan Edwards
|
Spell:
|
AJ Henning*
|
Backup/Short Yardage:
|
Tavierre Dunlap/Kalel Mullings
|
CJ Stokes
|
Leon Franklin/Isaiah Gash
|Status
|Player
|
X Starter:
|
Cornelius Johnson
|
X Rotation:
|
Peyton O'Leary
|
Cristian Dixon
|
Z Starter:
|
Roman Wilson
|
Z Rotation:
|
Andrel Anthony
|
Darrius Clemons
|
Y Starter:
|
Ronnie Bell
|
Slot Rotation:
|
AJ Henning
|
Tyler Morris/Amorion Walker
|Status
|Player
|
Starter (1A):
|
Erick All
|
Starter (1B):
|
Luke Schoonmaker
|
Backups:
|
Joel Honigford
|
Matthew Hibner
|
Colston Loveland
|
Louis Hansen/Max Bredeson
|
Marlin Klein
|Status
|Player
|
LT Starter:
|
Ryan Hayes
|
Backup:
|
Jeffrey Persi
|
Andrew Gentry
|
LG Starter:
|
Trevor Keegan
|
Backup:
|
Giovanni El-Hadi
|
Raheem Anderson
|
C Starter:
|
Olu Oluwatimi
|
Backup:
|
Zak Zinter
|
Greg Crippen
|
RG Starter:
|
Zak Zinter
|
Backup:
|
Karsen Barnhart
|
Alessandro Lorenzetti
|
RT Starter:
|
Trente Jones
|
Backup:
|
Karsen Barnhart
|
Andrew Gentry
|Status
|Player
|
Starter NT:
|
Mazi Smith
|
Backup NT:
|
Cam Goode
|
Starter DT:
|
Mason Graham
|
Backup DT:
|
Rayshaun Benny
|
Starter DE:
|
Kris Jenkins
|
Backup DE:
|
George Rooks
|
Backups:
|
Ike Iwunnah, Dom Giudice
|Status
|Player
|
Edge Starter:
|
Mike Morris
|
Edge Starter:
|
Taylor Upshaw
|
Edge Starter (SAM):
|
Jaylen Harrell
|
Braiden McGregor/TJ Guy/Julius Welschof/Eyabi Anoma
|
Derrick Moore
|
Tyler McLaurin
|Status
|Player
|
MIKE Starter:
|
Junior Colson
|
MIKE Backup:
|
Kalel Mullings
|
Micah Pollard
|
|
Joey Velazquez
|
WILL Starter:
|
Nikhai Hill-Green (injury)
|
WILL Backup:
|
Michael Barrett
|
Deuce Spurlock
|
Jimmy Rolder
|Status
|Player
|
CB1 Starter:
|
D.J. Turner
|
CB2 Starter:
|
Gemon Green
|
Nickel Starter:
|
Mike Sainristil
|
Will Johnson
|
German Green
|
Kody Jones
|
Myles Pollard
|
Ja'Den McBurrows (INJURY)
|Status
|Player
|
FS Starter:
|
R.J. Moten
|
FS Backup/Third Safety:
|
Makari Paige
|
|
Keon Sabb
|
Quinten Johnson
|
SS/Nickel Starter:
|
Rod Moore
|
SS/Nickel Backup:
|
Mike Sainristil
|
Caden Kolesar
|
Will Johnson
|
Zeke Berry
|Status
|Player
|
Starter (K):
|
Jake Moody
|
Starter (P):
|
Brad Robbins
|
Stater (KR):
|
Andrel Anthony/Darrius Clemons
|
Starter (PR):
|
AJ Henning/Ronnie Bell
---
