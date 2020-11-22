Michigan won, and that Wolverines found their quarterback.

That’s most of the good news from U-M's Saturday night, 48-42 triple overtime win over Rutgers, a fitting, dragged out affair between two of the Big Ten’s most struggling teams.

The Wolverines spotted the Scarlet Knights 17 points and came back behind redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, who barring something ridiculous put an end to any “quarterback controversy” talk.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was put on the spot in the postgame in asking if McNamara was his quarterback going forward after the redshirt frosh completed 27 of 36 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns to lead the comeback.

“We’ll look at it. But the way he played tonight … he’s going to be in there,” Harbaugh said.

“… He’s very well prepared. I think he’s seeing things very good. His confidence has always been really high. It’s a testament to his ability. I’m really happy for him. It was gritty. Sometimes you’ve got to see it in a game, and that was about as good as you could come in and play.”