So much of this rivalry is defined by moments that last forever or individual performances that make Wolverines and Spartans into legends. There have been a lot of great performances throughout the history of the Michigan and Michigan State rivalry, but these are the five best.

1940: Tom Harmon Does it All

Say what you want about how long it was, when it comes to individual performances it doesn't get much better than what Tom Harmon did to the Spartans in 1940. The eventual Heisman Trophy winner scored all three touchdowns in the Wolverine's 21-14 win over the Spartans. He also kicked the extra points, making him responsible for all of the scoring for Michigan.

1997: Michigan Defense and the Interception

In 1997 Michigan was undefeated with National Championship aspirations. They were on the road in East Lansing, a game that was close into the third quarter. The leader of the day was the Michigan secondary, getting 6 interceptions, including 5 off starter Todd Schultz. None was more memorable than Charles Woodson's leaping sideline interception off a ball Schultz was trying to throw away. Woodson had 2 that day on the way to being the first defensive player in history to win the Heisman trophy.

2019: Shea Patterson Lets It Fly

Neither team was playing up to expectations when the 25th-ranked Spartans and 14th-ranked Wolverines met in 2019. The Spartans would score first but the Wolverines would go on two runs of 24 and 20 unanswered points behind the arm of Shea Patterson. Patterson had his best game completing 72% of his passes and throwing 4 touchdowns and for 384 yards, 5th most in Wolverines history.

2003: Chris Perry and 51 Carries

Michigan State came into the game ranked 9th, with their best start since 1966. The 11th ranked Wolverines had an early lead thanks to the passing game, but it was running back Chris Perry who sealed the game late. Setting the record for carries by a Michigan back, Perry rushed 51 times for 219 yards and 1 touchdown.

2004: Braylon Edwards Leads the Comeback