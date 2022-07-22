Michigan Football: 5 'sleeper' players who could exceed expectations in '22

Michigan football heads into 2022 with a combination of returning talent and experienced players looking to take the next step as high-impact players. Everyone knows the names expected to lead the way for the Wolverines. The leading receivers from the past three seasons return with Cornelius Johnson and Ronnie Bell. Blake Corum is healthy and getting preseason national recognition. On the defensive side of the ball more needs to be replaced but guys like Mike Morris, Mazi Smith, Junior Colson, and DJ Turner all seem poised to take huge leaps in Michigan's defense of its Big Ten Championship. There are plenty of other players not getting as much attention who not only can make an impact in 2022 but could make a bigger impact than anyone is expecting. Much like David Ojabo last season, Michigan has talented players who could break out with the opportunity. These are my picks for sleepers in 2022, Wolverines who could far exceed expectations.

RB Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards is garnering high expectations for the 2022 season and I still don't think they are high enough. Edwards showed what he can do receiving the ball towards the end of last season and it's fair to assume with a full season of being a contributor he is going to be one of the leading receivers on the team. I put him here because people are sleeping on him as a ball carrier. He didn't get a lot of carries in 2021 but that won't be a problem in 2022. Edwards has 1000-yard rushing and 500-yard receiving potential in 2022. I think he'll be recognized as one of the best players in the country by season's end.

WR Roman Wilson

Another player feels crazy calling a sleeper after their 2021 season, but Roman Wilson has not been getting enough attention this offseason. I am guilty as any as I have consistently put Andrel Anthony in front of Wilson. Wilson had his breakout game against Wisconsin grabbing 6 for 81 yards. He suffered a hand injury that slowed him down in the middle of the season but finished strong at the end of the year, including leading the team in receiving against Ohio State and Iowa. Wilson's big play potential is off the charts. He had 38-yard plays against Rutgers and Wisconsin, two touchdowns against Penn State, and of course the 75-yard trick play touchdown against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game. Wilson could easily be the third, second, or even leading receiver in 2022.

LG Trevor Keegan

Michigan's left guard position has largely been held by three players since Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ben Braden, Ben Bredeson, and now Trevor Keegan. The success of Michigan's offensive line is well documented, and the expectations in 2022 are the Joe Moore Award-winning group could actually improve. Lots of attention has been paid to transfer C Olu Oluwatimi, RG Zak Zinter, and LT Ryan Hayes. Keegan has been solid on the inside for the Wolverines and entering his Senior season he is looking to build off his All-B1G honorable mention in 2021. Keegan is 6'6" 324lbs and shows above-average footwork. Don't be shocked if Keegan has a best in the B1G kind of season and garners day 2 NFL Draft grades.

EDGE Taylor Upshaw

Anyone who follows my pieces for Maize and Blue Review will not be shocked to see Taylor Upshaw on this list. Read: 22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #15 - DE Taylor Upshaw Upshaw is entering his fifth season for the Wolverines and has reached peak physical shape. Called a tweener as a recruit other schools were hesitant with Upshaw while Michigan saw it as a strength. Upshaw is lined up to take over for David Ojabo at the other edge position opposite Mike Morris. His versatility as a stand-up LB, hand-in-the-dirt DE, or even as a 3-T DT will keep Upshaw on the field in 2022. Michigan is looking to replace the pass rush of Ojabo and Hutchinson and the name I keep mentioning is Taylor Upshaw. Upshaw had no issues getting in the backfield in limited action last year with 4.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks. Now with a full season of opportunity approaching, I have Upshaw leading the team with double-digit sacks.

DB Rod Moore