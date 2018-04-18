Michigan needs to take steps in a number of areas on offense to reach its goals this fall. One position group in particular is doing its part.

Yes, the offensive line is making some progress, but it’s the wide receivers that have really taken a leap. All in the outstanding sophomore class of Tarik Black, Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Oliver Martin are making plays in practice, and even the defensive coaches are noticing.



“Absolutely,” cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich said. “Donovan, Tarik, Nico … all of them have taken a step forward. I think it’s the youth factor, having that year under their belt, having the freshman year out of the way. They’ve been through camps and they’re here now in their second spring, so they’re very comfortable.

“Everything has slowed down for them, as well. They’re reacting, playing instinctively, and you can see their improvement, big time.”

One set to make a huge jump — Peoples-Jones. He’s made some highlight reel catches, and he’s also gotten stronger, so he has the ability to get off the line of scrimmage.

“Donovan Peoples-Jones is going to be something special,” Zordich said. “He’s running really good routes, really strong at the line of scrimmage and makes great catches. He’s just got super hands … a very talented guy.”

On the other side of the ball, too many remember junior safety Josh Metellus last year for what he didn’t do rather than what he accomplished. Metellus dropped a sure interception at the goal line that could have changed the Ohio State game and got beat in coverage a few times, overshadowing his solid moments.

In Saturday’s scrimmage, Metellus was asked to play some corner due to the number of injuries at the position. He was really good, and he’s been solid all spring.

“Tyree [Kinnel] and Josh have taken a step forward,” Zordich praised. “They’re making many more plays out of the post, doing a much better job in the run game.

“That was some of our weakness last year, pass plays in the post with a post safety. Now they’re figuring it out. They’re making plays on the ball in the post, and now they’re making plays in the run game.”

The third safety is still a toss-up, he added. Sophomore Jaylen Kelly-Powell was out of Saturday’s scrimmage, banged up, but he’s “been great,” Zordich said, playing both safety and nickel.

Utah transfer Casey Hughes will arrive this summer, and though he figures to be a safety, there are options there, as well.

“We’re trying to figure all that out as we go through this,” Zordich said. “If those guys continue to stay out [with injury, alluding to Lavert Hill and Ben St. Juste], maybe Casey comes with me. We’ve talked to Casey about him playing safety, think good cover guy in the slot. That’s our thought with him.

“He’s just the experienced player. I could see he has fun out there, takes charge. He’s a leader and he’s a really good football player … a good tackler, tough kid.”

The defense has shined this spring, and the secondary has been a big part of it. New linebackers coach Al Washington called them like "piranha devouring a steak" the way they get after it when the ball is snapped.

“We can be really good. That’s no secret,” Zordich said. “We really can be. That’s a positive for us, and I think we’re taking those steps to getting better in the spring.”