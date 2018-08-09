Michigan Football: Aaron Willis Talks Bond With Don Brown, Al Washington
It’s rare to see class of 2021 recruits with impressive offer lists at such an early juncture, but that’s exactly what Baltimore St. Frances linebacker Aaron Willis possesses.
He doesn't have a star rating yet due to his young age, but don't let that fool you.
The 5-11, 200-pounder already holds inquiries from the likes of Florida, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Nebraska (among many others), and swung by Ann Arbor in late July for the Wolverines’ annual barbecue at the Big House.
“It was a good day,” he exclaimed. “It was actually my first time being at Michigan, so I really enjoyed it. One aspect that made it so exciting was how much the U-M coaches talked to us.”
Willis’ recruitment is obviously just picking up steam, but it’s clear the Wolverine staffers are very interested in the Baltimore native.
He explained that he is already building relationships with two U-M coaches in particular.
