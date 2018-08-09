It’s rare to see class of 2021 recruits with impressive offer lists at such an early juncture, but that’s exactly what Baltimore St. Frances linebacker Aaron Willis possesses.

He doesn't have a star rating yet due to his young age, but don't let that fool you.

The 5-11, 200-pounder already holds inquiries from the likes of Florida, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Nebraska (among many others), and swung by Ann Arbor in late July for the Wolverines’ annual barbecue at the Big House.