Michigan Football has been no stranger when it comes to building depth in the transfer portal. Thursday, the Wolverines received another new addition in the form of Hudson Hollenbeck, a kicker/punter who spent last season at Mississippi State.

Hollenbeck did not play last year in his freshman season at Mississippi State.

Originally from Tennessee, Hollenbeck competed at the Kohl's Kicking Camp where he was given a 5 star punting rating and ranked 7th overall in the competetion. Kohl's said this about Hollenbeck;

"Hollenbeck recently attended a Kohl's 2021 National Scholarship Camp in July of 2021. He had his best overall performance on field goals, kick-offs, and punts. His punt score of 117.5 was outstanding! In May of 2021 he flashed the leg strength needed to be a 5 star punter. Hollenbeck has all the tools to be a top punter in his class. Long levers, fast hips and great coordination help the tall lefty be an exciting prospect. Hollenbecks kickoffs are solid and his field goals show flashes of being very good. Over the last year, Hollenbeck has made improvement in his leg strength and punting technique!"

Michigan recently added kicker James Turner from Louisville, who is expected to be the front runner to handle field goals heading into fall camp. Turner only had one kickoff last season.

Hollenbeck and Turner will compete with Junior Tommy Dohan and Freshman Adam Samaha for kicking and punting duties this season.