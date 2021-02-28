Michigan Football Adds Texas Tech Transfer QB Alan Bowman
Michigan Wolverines football has a new quarterback.
Texas Tech signal-caller Alan Bowman, who has three years of eligibility remaining, has committed to the Maize and Blue. He is a graduate transfer and immediately eligible. He announced his pledge to Michigan via a post on his Twitter account. He was in Ann Arbor over the weekend to check out the campus.
A former three-star recruit in the class of 2018, per Rivals.com, Bowman started parts of three seasons for the Red Raiders. He threw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games as a true freshman in 2018, but missed four games with a collapsed lung. He racked up 1,020 yards passing and six touchdowns in three games in 2019, before breaking his collarbone and taking a redshirt for the remainder of the season.
He saw action in just eight games in 2020 while dealing with an ankle injury, passing for 1,602 yards and 10 touchdowns for the year.
Lets get to work!! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/8k4c58obxK— Alan Bowman (@alanbowman_) February 28, 2021
RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Will Johnson Means For Michigan
Bowman joins redshirt freshman Cade McNamara, freshman J.J. McCarthy and redshirt freshman Dan Villari as scholarship quarterbacks on Michigan's roster. Joe Milton entered the transfer portal earlier this month, after starting five games in 2020 for the Maize and Blue. They will be mentored by new position coach Matt Weiss, who recently joined the staff from the Baltimore Ravens.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook