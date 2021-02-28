Michigan Wolverines football has a new quarterback.

Texas Tech signal-caller Alan Bowman, who has three years of eligibility remaining, has committed to the Maize and Blue. He is a graduate transfer and immediately eligible. He announced his pledge to Michigan via a post on his Twitter account. He was in Ann Arbor over the weekend to check out the campus.

A former three-star recruit in the class of 2018, per Rivals.com, Bowman started parts of three seasons for the Red Raiders. He threw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games as a true freshman in 2018, but missed four games with a collapsed lung. He racked up 1,020 yards passing and six touchdowns in three games in 2019, before breaking his collarbone and taking a redshirt for the remainder of the season.

He saw action in just eight games in 2020 while dealing with an ankle injury, passing for 1,602 yards and 10 touchdowns for the year.