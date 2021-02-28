Michigan has reeled in its big fish. The Wolverines notched a commitment from five-star 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson, who announced his decision on Sunday afternoon. Johnson picked Michigan over finalists Ohio State and USC. He also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and number of other major programs across the country.

“Michigan is Michigan,” Johnson said. “It’s the home state school. They have great football up there.” Johnson visited all three of his final schools during the dead period, but the Michigan visit really stood out. While it was the first of the three and came during a weekend where U-M suffered a loss at the hands of Wisconsin, Johnson felt really comfortable with the program. Johnson had an opportunity to walk the campus, check out the dorms and bond with the 2021 Michigan recruiting class — most members were in Ann Arbor as well. “I think it was definitely a big visit for me,” Johnson said. “They impressed me a lot. I definitely connected with a lot the commits. It was a big weekend for Michigan. I liked getting to see the dorms, but really it was being able to connect with everybody.”