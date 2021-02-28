The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss why landing five-star defensive back Will Johnson is massive for the Michigan Wolverines, how his game will translate to the next level and what kind of leader in the 2022 class he will be going forward.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Will Johnson Means For Michigan

RELATED: Five-Star CB Will Johnson Commits To Michigan