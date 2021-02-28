 Commit Impact: What Landing Will Johnson Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-28 14:04:57 -0600') }} football

Commit Impact: What Landing Will Johnson Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Michigan scored a big commitment when five-star Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson committed on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pounder picked Michigan over finalists Ohio State and USC. He also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and several other major programs.

RELATED: Will Johnson Commits to Michigan

RELATED: Experts Explain why Will Johnson is Elite

Johnson is the sixth member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Johnson's commitment means for the Wolverines:

