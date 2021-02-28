The Michigan Wolverines' football program picked up a huge commitment on the recruiting trail this afternoon, reeling in Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson.

He is rated as the nation's No. 13 overall player and the country's No. 4 cornerback. To get a better understanding of the elite skill set he possesses and the significance of his pledge to U-M, we spoke to three of the best recruiting experts in the nation to break it down — Adam Gorney, Josh Helmholdt and Tom Lemming.

Gorney is a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com and Helmholdt is the outlet's Midwest scouting expert, while Lemming — who has been covering recruiting since the 1970s — is the co-host of CBS Sports' The Lemming Report and the editor of Prep Football Magazine.